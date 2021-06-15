UrduPoint.com
Christiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Seem Fan Of Coca Cola

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:35 PM

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

The world top footballer  is seen replacing the bottles of Coca Cola—the sponsor of Euro 2020—with water bottle during a press conference that has gone viral on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) World known footballer Christiano Ronaldo does not seem fan of popular ‘CocaCola’ drink.

As Ronaldo came to address a press conference, he put aside bottles of CocaCola and preferred water bottle.

The video clip of the footballer went viral on social media, showing him that he is not fan of CocaCola.

CocaCola is Euro 2020 sponsor.

Contacting eyes with the journalists sitting infront of him during the press conference, Ronado expressed excitement by holding up water-bottle.

