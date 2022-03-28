UrduPoint.com

Christie, Sindhu Win Swiss Open Badminton Singles Titles

Muhammad Rameez Published March 28, 2022

BASEL, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and Indian shuttler Pusarla Sindhu won the men's and women's singles titles respectively in straight games at the 2022 Swiss Open here on Sunday.

World No. 8 Christie breezed past Prannoy H. S. of India 21-12, 21-18, who had upset Olympic bronze medalist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the semifinals, to become the first Indonesian male shuttler to win the singles title at the tournament since 2002.

Christie's compatriots Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto stormed to their first title since 2019 after overcoming Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia 21-18, 21-19 in the men's doubles final in 40 minutes.

In the women's singles, two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu made up for her final loss last year after a convincing 21-16, 21-8 win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand. The women's doubles crown went to Bulgarian sisters Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva, who defeated German pair Linda Efler and Isabel Lohau 21-14, 21-12.

Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau of Germany, mixed doubles champions in the 2018 edition, recovered from one game down to beat Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia 12-21, 21-18, 21-17 in the only three-game final on Sunday.

China withdrew from the Swiss Open after reporting several positive COVID-19 cases.



