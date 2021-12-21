UrduPoint.com

Christmas Polo Cup 2021: Crescent Digital Prints, Remington Pharma Win Openers

Muhammad Rameez 14 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:38 PM

Christmas Polo Cup 2021: Crescent Digital Prints, Remington Pharma win openers

Crescent Digital Prints and Remington Pharma won the opening day matches of the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground, on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Crescent Digital Prints and Remington Pharma won the opening day matches of the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground, on Tuesday.

Total 10 teams are participating in the two-goal tournament, which are divided into two pools. On the opening day, two matches were played and were witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and a good number of polo enthusiasts.

The first match was played under American system among three teams including Crescent Digital Prints, ZS Polo and Diamond Paints. Crescent Digital Prints first defeated ZS Polo by 5-2 and then they edged out Diamond Paints by 3-1 in the second match.

The third match was won by Diamond Paints, who overpowered ZS Polo by 6-2.

The second match of the day was four-chukker encounter, which was contested between Remington Pharma and Guard Group and after a tough fight, Remington Pharma won the match by 5-3. Agha Hashim and Agha Musa emerged as heroes of the match from team Remington Pharma as they converted two goals each while Basel Faisal Khokhar scored one goal. From team Guard Group, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Taimur Ali Malik banged in a brace and Arib Ali Malik struck one goal. Tomorrow (Wednesday), two matches will be played at 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

