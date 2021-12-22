Christmas Polo Cup 2021: Sherwood Farm, Noon Polo score victories

UrduPoint.com

Sherwood Farm and Noon Polo played superb polo and emerged as triumphant in the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 matches here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sherwood Farm and Noon Polo played superb polo and emerged as triumphant in the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 matches here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day saw Sherwood Farm outpacing Waste Busters Pakistan by 5-3. Ibrahim Naveed Sheikh and Omar Asjad Malhi emerged as heroes of the match from the winning side as both were in sublime form and amused the spectators with superb display of horse and mallet work.

Both the heroes thrashed in two tremendous goals each while the remaining goal was converted by Mustafa Aziz. Raja Jalal Arslan banged in a brace and Ali Tiwana converted one goal for the losing team, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the day was contested under American system among three teams, which included Noon Polo, Haye Squad and Polo Lounge. All the three teams played outstanding polo and succeeded in winning their respective matches. In the end, the winner of this match was decided on the better goal average and it was Team Noon Polo, which had better goal average, thus they emerged as victorious.

In the first two-chukker match, Polo Lounge defeated Haye Squad by a narrow margin of 3-2.

Mohammad Waheed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Asfandyar Ramday did well with pony and mallet and slammed in one goal apiece from the winning side while Chaudhry Hassan Mansoor struck the only goal from the losing side, which had a one goal handicap advantage.

The second two-chukker match was contested between Haye Squad and Noon Polo and after a tough contest, Haye Squad won the match by 4-4. Noon Polo fully dominated the first chukker and fired in four goals with Ali Ellahi hammering a hat-trick and Taimoor Noon scoring one goal. The second chukker was fully dominated by Haye Squad, who cracked a quartet a brace by Chaudhry Hassan Mansoor and one each by Eesha Haye and Usman Haye while they had a half goal handicap advantage, thus they won the match by 4-4.

The third and last two-chukker match saw Noon Polo overpowering Polo Lounge with a good margin of 5-2. Taimoor Noon and Hussain Monnoo were the heroes of Noon Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage, as both thrashed in two tremendous goals while Ali Ellahi struck one goal.

Asfandyar Ramday and Adil Tiwana, who pumped in one goal each, were the goal scorers from the losing side.

Tomorrow (Thursday), the losing teams of Pool B will vie against each other in the first match of theday at 1:00 pm while the winning sides of the Pool B will compete against each other in the secondmatch of the day at 2:30 pm.

