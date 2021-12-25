Christmas Polo Cup: Final on Sunday

The main final of the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 will be played between Remington Pharma and Sherwood Farm tomorrow (Sunday) here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The main final of the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 will be played between Remington Pharma and Sherwood Farm tomorrow (Sunday) here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground.

While the subsidiary final will be contested between Guard Group and Polo Lounge.

According to Lahore Polo Club General Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, total teams vied against each other in the last tournament of this year, 2021, and after challenging and enthralling encounters, top teams which qualified for the main final were Remington Pharma and Sherwood Farm.

One of the finalist teams, Remington Pharma, consists of Basel Faisal Khokhar, Agha Adam Ali Khan, Agha Hashim Ali Khan and Agha Musa Ali Khan while the other finalist team, Sherwood Farm, comprises Mustafa Aziz, Nazar Dean Ali Khan, Ibrahim Naveed Sheikh and Omar Asjad Malhi.