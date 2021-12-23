Christmas Polo Cup: Remington Pharma in final, Guard Group in subsidiary final

Remington Pharma qualified for the main final and Guard Group booked berth in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches in the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Remington Pharma qualified for the main final and Guard Group booked berth in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches in the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

The first match of the day was played among three teams including Guard Group, Diamond Paints and ZS Polo under American system. Guard Group won both of their matches to qualify for the subsidiary final.

First they played their two-chukker match against Diamond Paints and outlasted them by 4.5-2. Then they played well against ZS Polo and outsmarted them by 4-1. The third match of two chukkers was contested between ZS Polo and Diamond Paints and after a tough competition, ZS Polo managed to win the thrilling encounter by 2.5-2.

On the other hand, Remington Pharma defeated Crescent Digital Prints by a narrow margin of 7-6 in the first semifinal of the tournament.

The three brothers, Agha brothers, and Basel Faisal Khokhar played superb polo and guided their team to a well-deserving victory. Agha Musa Ali Khan emerged as hero of the day as he played outstanding polo and fired in five fantastic goals from the winning team while Agha Hashim and Agha Adam contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing side, all the players though played well and matched fire-with-fire till the end, yet in the end, they couldn't finish well and lost the crucial match by 6-7. Raja Arslan Najeeb cracked a quartet while Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa and Bilal Noon slammed in one goal each. Tomorrow (Friday), two important matches will be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground