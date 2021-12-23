UrduPoint.com

Christmas Polo Cup: Remington Pharma In Final, Guard Group In Subsidiary Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Christmas Polo Cup: Remington Pharma in final, Guard Group in subsidiary final

Remington Pharma qualified for the main final and Guard Group booked berth in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches in the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Remington Pharma qualified for the main final and Guard Group booked berth in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches in the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

The first match of the day was played among three teams including Guard Group, Diamond Paints and ZS Polo under American system. Guard Group won both of their matches to qualify for the subsidiary final.

First they played their two-chukker match against Diamond Paints and outlasted them by 4.5-2. Then they played well against ZS Polo and outsmarted them by 4-1. The third match of two chukkers was contested between ZS Polo and Diamond Paints and after a tough competition, ZS Polo managed to win the thrilling encounter by 2.5-2.

On the other hand, Remington Pharma defeated Crescent Digital Prints by a narrow margin of 7-6 in the first semifinal of the tournament.

The three brothers, Agha brothers, and Basel Faisal Khokhar played superb polo and guided their team to a well-deserving victory. Agha Musa Ali Khan emerged as hero of the day as he played outstanding polo and fired in five fantastic goals from the winning team while Agha Hashim and Agha Adam contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing side, all the players though played well and matched fire-with-fire till the end, yet in the end, they couldn't finish well and lost the crucial match by 6-7. Raja Arslan Najeeb cracked a quartet while Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa and Bilal Noon slammed in one goal each. Tomorrow (Friday), two important matches will be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Christmas Arslan Basel All From

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs timely provision of services ..

Commissioner directs timely provision of services to people under RTS

2 minutes ago
 9600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

9600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 23 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 23 Dec 2021

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.