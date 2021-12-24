Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

Sherwood Farm breezed into the main final and Polo Lounge for the subsidiary final of the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Sherwood Farm breezed into the main final and Polo Lounge for the subsidiary final of the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The first match of the day was played among three teams including Polo Lounge, Haye Squad and Waste Busters Pakistan under American system. Polo Lounge won both of their matches and qualified for the subsidiary final.

In the first two-chukker match, Polo Lounge played aggressive polo against Waste Busters Pakistan didn't allow them to score even a single goal, thus overwhelmed their opponents with a good margin of 3.5-0. Polo Lounge were then up against Haye Squad, where they faced tough resistance from their opponents before winning the well-contested match with a narrow margin of 1-0.

The third two-chukker match saw Haye Squad and Waste Busters Pakistan playing superb polo against each other and fought well till the end. After a tough contest, Haye Squad players dominated the match and emerged as winners with a close margin of 2.5-1.

On the other hand, the four-chukker second semifinal of the tournament was contested between Sherwood Farm and Noon Polo and the team Sherwood dominated the crucial match fully and won it with a huge margin of 7-1.

5.

Team Sherwood Farm stamped their authority right from the word go as they thrashed in three back-to-back goals in the first chukker to have a healthy 3-0 lead. They continued their dominance in the second chukker as well by banging in a beautiful brace to take their total tally to 5-0.

The third chukker saw Noon Polo making their presence felt as they converted a field goal to reduce the margin to 5-1 but this was all that they could get from the match as after that they couldn't add a single goal in their tally while Sherwood added two more goals in their tally to win the match with a huge margin of 7-1.5.

Mian Mustafa Aziz was the hero of the day from team Sherwood Farm as he not only displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques but also converted fabulous four goals while his teammates Omar Asjad Malhi and Ibrahim Naveed Sheikh also played well and contributed with a brace and one goal respectively. Taimoor Noon struck the only goal from the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage. The final will be played between Sherwood Farm and Remington Pharma on December 26.