Christopher Grabs Poligras Magic Skill Award

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Christopher Ruhr of Germany has bagged the Poligras Magic Skill Award, as voted for by hockey fans the world over.

Following the conclusion of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) revealed the winner of the Poligras Magic Skill Award, said a press release.

From February 8 to 15, fans have voted to pick a moment that really captured the magic of the game in this award, presented by FIH Global Supplier Polytan.

The shortlist for the Poligras Magic Skill Award featured six wonderful flashes of brilliance that graced the turf during the fiercely competitive World Cup, ranging from Korea's brilliant penalty corner routine to Krishan Pathak's last minute save, which can be found here.

However, there could be only one winner, with the Poligras Magic Skill Award going to Christopher Ruhr for putting finishing touches to a fantastic counter-attacking move by Germany, by rounding the keeper, spinning back and scoring from a tight angle, while falling over.

The success in the Poligras Magic Skill Award was a cherry on top of the cake for Christopher, as he was among the best players for Germany as they won their third FIH Hockey Men's World Cup title, staging remarkable comebacks from 2-goal deficits in the quarterfinals, semi-finals and the finals.

