UrduPoint.com

Chun Equals Record To Surge Into Women's PGA Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Chun equals record to surge into Women's PGA lead

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea's Chun In-gee fired a record-equalling eight-under-par 64 to surge into a commanding five-shot lead at the Women's PGA Championship on Thursday.

The 27-year-old two-time major champion reeled off nine birdies and only one bogey at Congressional Country Club outside Washington to match the lowest opening round in the history of the Women's PGA Championship set by Nicole Castrale in 2006.

Chun's remarkable round was also a course record at Congressional, the historic 98-year-old venue which is hosting a women's major championship for the first time.

Shrugging off wet conditions that made the course play longer -- two inches of rain had been dumped on the layout overnight -- Chun's round erupted just before the turn when she reeled off four straight birdies to move to five under.

A bogey on her 10th hole of the day briefly interrupted her momentum before another trio of birdies on her 11th, 12th and 13th holes took her to seven under.

One more birdie three holes from home left her on eight under.

"I didn't think about all the history from the course today," Chun said. "I just keep going to make birdie as much as I can.

"After a lot of rain -- course feels longer. I had a couple of good shots with my woods. That's how I had birdie chance.

"At the same time the greens were softer, so I think it was just good balance." Chun's spectacular round left her five shots clear of compatriot Choi Hye-jin and Thailand's Pornanong Patlum, who both posted three-under-par 69s.

American Jennifer Chang and South Africa's Paula Reto were six shots off the lead on two under, tied for fourth.

Nine women -- including in-form Jennifer Kupcho, Canada's Brooke Henderson and defending champion Nelly Korda -- seven off the lead after carding one-under-par 71s.

Korda battled through the conditions with three birdies and two bogeys -- including a five on the 18th -- but was satisfied to duck under par.

However the American admitted she was taken aback by Chun's blazing opening round.

"Any first round under par is good at a major," Korda said. "I don't know what golf course In-gee is playing. She must be playing really well.

"I would think when I teed it up today, I would be very happy with the score that I shot." Korda was in no doubt about how rain-soaked course had played.

"Long. It was definitely really, really long," she said. "Especially for me. I am one of the longer hitters on the tour, and it was long." Kupcho, who defeated Korda and Ireland's Leona Maguire in a playoff last weekend to capture the Meijer LPGA Classic, was also baffled by Chun's course record score given the conditions.

"It was definitely really windy with a lot of mist and rain. I haven't played in rain either in a while," Kupcho said. "A tough challenge out there in the front nine.

"I feel like I played really well. The course is really hard. I don't really know how In-gee is eight-under right now. That's definitely an outlier."

Related Topics

Thailand Washington Canada Same Lead Ireland South Africa Women All From

Recent Stories

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

37 minutes ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

41 minutes ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

48 minutes ago
 SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls ..

SHC turns down petition seeking delay in LG polls in Sindh

1 hour ago
 PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘ ..

PSX collapses after PM Shehbaz Sharif declares ‘super tax’ on large-scale in ..

1 hour ago
 Coalition govt announces10 per cent tax on large-a ..

Coalition govt announces10 per cent tax on large-acale industries: PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.