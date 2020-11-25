UrduPoint.com
'Ciao Diego:' Napoli Bid Farewell To Club Legend Maradona

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Napoli on Wednesday bid farewell to Diego Maradona, who won the hearts of the southern Italian city of Naples by leading them to their only two league titles in 1987 and 1990.

"For always. Ciao Diego," the club wrote with a blue heart emoji shortly after the news broke that the Argentine had died of a heart attack aged 60.

