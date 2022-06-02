Cilic hails 'fantastic achievement' as he joins 'Big Four' with Slam mark

Paris, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Croatia's Marin Cilic said it was a "great achievement" as he joined Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray in becoming only the fifth active player to make the semi-finals at all four Slams.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, fired 33 aces past seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev to reach his first French Open semi-final on Wednesday with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10/2) win.

He also crashed 88 winners in the four-hour 10-minute tie and will play either eighth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway or Danish teenager Holger Rune for a place in Sunday's final.

"Absolutely fantastic achievement for me. To be mentioned among them," said 33-year-old Cilic.

"I'm feeling great on the court, enjoying myself, being me, playing my own game. It's paying off, and I am enjoying the run." Rublev, playing in his fifth quarter-final at the majors, grabbed the first set but wilted under a Cilic barrage over the next two.

The Croatian had stunned world number two Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round and he rediscovered that free-swinging assault to level the contest with a 17th ace on a fifth set point.

He pocketed the third with a lone break in the seventh game.

Rublev, who had been knocked out of the Australian Open by Cilic in January, battled back with a crucial break in the eighth game of the fourth set.

Cilic, the 2017 Wimbledon and 2018 Australian Open runner-up to Federer, had a match point saved in the ninth game of the decider but then swept through the super tiebreaker.

Despite having been number three in the world, winning 20 career titles and banking close to $30 million, Cilic remains happy to keep his low profile and let the likes of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer hog the limelight.

"These guys have been on the top of the game so many years. Looking at my own career, I had some obviously huge successes and won so many things," he said.

"But also comparing to the top guys, it was not as consistent. Had three, four seasons that were incredibly good, incredibly consistent, but I was a little bit in and out.

"I really don't mind being under the highlights. I'm just trying to use my opportunities as much as I can during my career."