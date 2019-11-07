UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cilic Pulls Out Of Croatia's Davis Cup Squad Due To Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

Cilic pulls out of Croatia's Davis Cup squad due to injury

Defending champions Croatia will be without Marin Cilic in the Davis Cup finals later this month after the former US Open winner announced his withdrawal on Thursday because of a knee injury

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Defending champions Croatia will be without Marin Cilic in the Davis Cup finals later this month after the former US Open winner announced his withdrawal on Thursday because of a knee injury.

Croatia, who beat previous winners France in last year's final, play the inaugural match in Madrid against Russia on November 18.

"My recurring knee injury has continued to give me problems, and as the season progressed it was becoming more evident that surgery was inevitable," Cilic, world number 39, wrote on Facebook.

The "rehab work was successful enough that surgery is not necessary at this stage," he continued.

"However, I will need to undergo a few minor interventions which will keep me off the tennis court for a longer period and unfortunately means I will not be able to compete at the Davis Cup this month." Adding that he was "extremely disappointed", the 31-year-old Croatian said he would dedicate himself to getting back into shape to kick off the 2020 season "healthier, more prepared, and more motivated than ever".

Cilic was supposed to play in a squad of five Croatian players which includes Borna Coric, Mate Pavic, Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic.

According to the Sportske Novosti daily paper, he will be replaced by veteran Ivo Karlovic, 40.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Facebook France Madrid Croatia November 2020 Court US Open

Recent Stories

WAM participates in General Assembly of Organisati ..

36 seconds ago

Experts Urge Action to Tackle Climate Change and C ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases city’s dynamic destinati ..

16 minutes ago

LHC orders doctors to call off strike, asks govt t ..

22 minutes ago

Plan9 Opens Four-day Launchpad-14

26 minutes ago

Hussain Talat’s 136 rescues Balochistan

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.