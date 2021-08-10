UrduPoint.com

Cilic Stops Spaniard To Set Up Toronto Clash With Ruud

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Toronto, Canada, Aug 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Olympic medalist Marin Cilic booked a second-round spot against sixth seed Casper Ruud with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Monday at the ATP Toronto Masters.

The Croatian, who combined at the Tokyo Games with compatriot Ivan Dodig to win the silver medal in an historic all-countryman final against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, will serve as the summer's first hardcourt opponent for Norway's Ruud.

The Scandinavian earned a European clay hat trick after Wimbledon with consecutive titles in Bastad, Gstaad and Kitzbuehel.

Ruud won their only prior encounter on clay in Rome last season.

The 39th-ranked Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, finished his defeat of Ramos-Vinolas in just under two and a quarter hours, firing 34 winners, including 13 aces.

But he was weighed down by 41 unforced errors in a match where he regained control in the final set to advance over his left-handed rival on a second match point.

Halle winner Ugo Humbert of France defeated Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-4 for a straight-forward win into the second round and a date against new world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The top eight seeds all have byes into the second round at the US Open hardcourt tuneup event.

American Sebastian Korda was forced to withdraw with lower back pain, handing a place in the draw to qualifying lucky loser Frances Tiafoe.

