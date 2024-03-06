Citizens Asked To Use Alternate Routes During PSL Matches
Muhammad Rameez Published March 06, 2024 | 07:29 PM
City Traffic Police (CTP), Rawalpindi here on Wednesday advised the citizens to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road had been closed due to PSL matches
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan informed that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised for the convenience of the public regarding the PSL cricket matches.
He said more than 365 traffic police officers and jawans were performing special duties, including seven Deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 40 inspectors, 318 traffic wardens and traffic assistants.
He said the CTP had made special arrangements to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes during matches.
During the movement of cricket teams, additional personnel were deployed by making special arrangements to keep traffic flowing on alternate routes.
For the convenience of cricket fans, parking facilities had also been provided at three places, including Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk, Shahbaz Sharif Park near Shaheen Chowk and Graduate Degree College Satellite Town. Besides, the shuttle service was also being provided to access the stadium from the parking area, he said.
The CTO said during the match, awareness banners regarding alternative routes and parking were also displayed on the main highways of Rawalpindi for the convenience of the citizens and to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes so that the citizens remain updated.
Through the official social media pages of traffic police and radio station 88.6, the citizens were also being provided with moment-to-moment information about the diversion points and traffic situation, he added.
According to the details, Murree Road remained completely closed from Faizabad to Double Road during this time and the traffic coming from Islamabad was diverted from Faizabad to Expressway.
Traffic moving towards Islamabad would be able to enter Islamabad by using 6th Road Said Pur Road while traffic coming from Ghousia Chowk would be diverted to Farooq Azam Road, Kurri Road.
During the cricket match, both sides of Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road would be completely closed to traffic.
Meanwhile, the traffic coming from Islamabad 9th Avenue would be able to enter Rawalpindi through Faizabad Expressway and IJP Road through Pandora Chongi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Mor, Chak Madad while the traffic going from Rawalpindi to Double Road 9th Avenue Islamabad would be able to enter Rawalpindi through Murree Road.
