City club win Tug-of-War trophy of Peshawar Sports Festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :City Club clinched the overall trophy in the 10-team battle part of the Peshawar sports Festival being played here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Thursday.

DSP CTD Atta Muhammad distributed prizes among the players along with District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, Admin Officer Hayatabad Sports Complex Syed Jaffer Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President of Tug of War Association Taj Mohammad Khan, Technical Officers Ejaz Mohammad, Mohammad Ali, Uzair Mohammad and Fayyaz Khan among others were present.

The tug-of-war of the ongoing Peshawar Sports Festival organized in connection with Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and District Sports Office Peshawar has come to an end. Ten teams participated in the Championship. City Club defeated University Town Club by 2-1. The final match was played between Peshawar City and University Town wherein Peshawar City won the trophy in a 2-1 battle.

Earlier, University Town Club defeated Pelosi Club in the semi-final while in the other semi-final Peshawar City recorded victory against Hayatabad Club.