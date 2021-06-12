City Cricket Association Tournament Schedule Announced
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:30 PM
Around 1,800 cricketers to feature in a bid to graduate to the next level; each match to be played over two days and will comprise 200 overs
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) Ninety-three sides will be in action across the country in the City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22 from 5 July to 6 August, which will provide a pathway to around 1,800 cricketers to graduate to the Cricket Association tournaments that include first-class, non first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions.
According to the event format, each match will be of two days with 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break from 1200-1400. To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.
Each City Cricket Association, depending on the number of cities in that association, will be split into groups with each Cricket Association to ultimately have a champion.
Balochistan comprise 13 City Cricket Associations, Central Punjab 16, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19, Northern 11, Sindh 17 and Southern Punjab 14. However, and as per past practice, the three Lahore Zones will have two sides each, which takes the grand total of sides participating in the tournament to 93.
As part of its strategy to encourage, attract and reward cricketers, the PCB, for the first time at this level, will be offering match fees to the cricketers.
This tournament has been redesigned following the 19 August 2019 constitution and as in line with the City Cricket Association Model Constitution. Previously, inter-district competitions were held to assist in regional sides’ selections for the domestic season.
Balochistan, Northern and Southern Punjab CCAs have been split into two groups each with the group leaders to progress to the final.
In contrast, the Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh CCAs will be divided into three groups each with group leaders to progress to the triangular series stage and the side with most points to be adjudged as the winner.
As limited club cricket was played in the 2020-21 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing registration process, the 93 sides have been selected through an open trial process.
These trials were conducted by the national selectors and to ensure meritocracy, independent observers watched the trials, which were also filmed and recorded for future references.
The PCB hopes after club cricket resumes at some stage this year, the requirement for open trials will not be required as top club cricket performers will automatically be chosen for the CCA tournament from next year.
PCB Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “I am pleased that after weeks of hard work, we have been able to finalise City Cricket Association Tournament details, including conducting open trials across the country. Today, we have announced the event schedule, while over the next few days, we will release the squads so that the players can start preparing for this tournament.
“This event is extremely important for the emerging cricketers who aspire to become professional cricketers. To give them a flavour of high level cricket and to reward and incentivise them, we have introduced match fees for the first time. I am sure the players will be encouraged by this initiative and will try to give their best so that they can move in an upward direction.
“Once the 3,800-odd clubs are up and running, this will make a perfect pyramid for quality, competitive and tough Pakistan cricket structure. These club cricketers, who will also emerge from school and university cricket, will move to the City Cricket Association sides, then to the Cricket Association sides and ultimately to the Pakistan men’s national cricket sides.
“Through this model and structure, backed up by high-quality coaching and player development staff, we will succeed in producing players who are highly skilful, technically correct and mentally tough.”
Points system for the CCA tournament 2021-22 is:
|
For an outright win after taking the lead in the 1st innings.
|
9 points
|
For an outright win after conceding lead on the 1st innings (Losing team will get no points)
|
6 points
|
For an outright win after a tie in the 1st innings (Losing team will get no points)
|
6 points
|
In case of a drawn match, team getting 1st innings lead
|
3 points
|
For tie where teams have completed two innings
|
2points each
|
A team leading in 1st innings and 2nd innings tied shall get
|
5 points
|
For a tie in the 1st innings (No outright result or drawn)
|
2 points each
|
Abandoned, Wash out or drawn match with no 1st innings result.
|
1 point each
|
team win with an innings Margin
|
1 bonus point
|
Team facing follow-on and saving the match (result drawn)
|
1 bonus point
|
Team facing follow-on and winning the match
|
2 bonus points
Event schedule (venues to be confirmed after inspection tours)
Balochistan Cricket Association
Pool–A
5-6 July – Quetta v Pishin; Sibi v Noshki; Killa Abdullah v Naseerabad
8-9 July – Quetta v Sibi; Pishin v Noshki; Naseerabad v Loralai
11-12 July – Quetta v Noshki; Pishin v Sibi; Killa Abdullah v Loralai
14-15 July – Quetta v Killa Abdullah; Pishin v Naseerabad; Sibi v Loralai
17-18 July – Quetta v Naseerabad; Pishin v Lorala; Noshki v Killa Abdullah
23-24 July – Pishin v Killa Abdullah; Sibi v Naseerabad; Noshki v Loralai
26-27 July – Quetta v Loralai; Sibi v Killa Abdullah; Noshki v Naseerabad
Pool–B
5-6 July – Gwadar v Panjgur; Turbat v Khuzdar; Jaffarabad v Lasbela
9-10 July – Gwadar v Khuzdar; Turbat v Lasbela; Panjgur v Jaffarabad
13-14 July– Gwadar v Jaffarabad; Turbat v Panjgur; Lasbela v Khuzdar,
17-18 July – Gwadar v Lasbela; Turbat v Jaffarabad; Panjgur v Khuzdar
23-24 July – Gwadar v Turbat; Panjgur v Lasbela; Khuzdar v Jaffarabad
30-31 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)
Central Punjab Cricket Association
Pool–A
5-6 July – East Zone (W) v East Zone (B); West Zone (W) v North Zone (W); Gujranwala v Sheikhupura
8-9 July - East Zone (W) v West Zone (W); Gujranwala v Kasur; North Zone (W) v Sheikhupura
11-12 July - East Zone (B) v West Zone (W); Sheikhupura v Kasur; Gujranwala v North Zone (W)
14-15 July – Kasur v East Zone (W); Gujranwala v East Zone (B); Sheikhupura v West Zone (W)
17-18 July – Gujranwala v East Zone (W); Sheikhupura v East Zone (B); Kasur v North Zone (W)
23-24 July – North Zone (W) v East Zone (W); Gujranwala v East Zone (B); Kasur v West Zone (W)
26-27 July – West Zone (W) v East Zone (W); Kasur v East Zone (B); Sheikhupura v North Zone (W)
Pool–B
5-6 July – Sialkot v Narowal; Hafizabad v West Zone (B); Gujrat v Mandi Bahauddin
8-9 July – Sialkot v Gujrat; Narowal v West Zone (B); Mandi Bahauddin v Hafizabad
11-12 July – Sialkot v Hafizabad; Mandi Bahauddin v West Zone (B); Gujrat v Norowal
14-15 July – Sialkot v Mandi Bahauddin; Gujrat v West Zone (B); Hafizabad v Narowal
17-18 July – Mandi Bahauddin v Narowal; Sialkot v West Zone (B); Gujrat v Hafizabad
Pool–C
5-6 July – Faisalabad v Sargodha; Mianwali v North Zone (B); Jhang v Bhakkar
8-9 July – Faisalabad v Mianwali; Jhang v North Zone (B); Sargodha v Bhakkar
11-12 July – Faisalabad v Bhakkar; Sargodha v North Zone (B); Jhang v Mianwali
14-15 July – Mianwali v Bhakkar; Faisalabad v North Zone (B); Sargodha v Jhang
17-18 July – Faisalabad v Jhang; Bhakkar v North Zone (B); Sargodha v Mianwali
Triangular Stage
30-31 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)
2-3 August – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (C)
5-6 August – Winner of Pool (B) v Winner of Pool (C)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association
Pool–A
5-6 July – Peshawar v Nowshehra; Charsadda v Swat; Dir Lower v Mardan
8-9 July – Peshawar v Charsadda; Swat v Dir Lower; Mardan v Bajour
11-12 July – Peshawar v Swat; Nowshehra v Dir Lower; Charsadda v Bajour
14-15 July – Peshawar v Dir Lower; Nowshehra v Bajour; Mardan v Swat
17-18 July – Peshawar v Mardan; Nowshehra v Charsadda; Dir Lower v Bajour
23-24 July – Peshawar v Bajour; Swat v Nowshehra; Mardan v Charsadda
26-27 July – Mardan v Nowshehra; Charsadda v Dir Lower; Swat v Bajour
Pool–B
5-6 July – Abbottabad v Mansehra; Haripur v Swabi; Dir Upper v Buner
8-9 July – Abbottabad v Haripur; Swabi v Buner; Mansehra v Dir Upper
11-12 July – Abbottabad v Swabi; Haripur v Dir Upper; Mansehra v Buner
14-15 July – Abbottabad v Buner; Mansehra v Haripur; Swabi v Dir Upper
17-18 July – Abbottabad v Dir Upper; Mansehra v Swabi; Haripur v Buner
Pool–C
5-6 July – Khyber v Mamond; Kohat v Kurram; D.
I.Khan v Bannu
8-9 July – Mamond v Kurram; Khyber v Bannu; D.I.Khan v Kohat
11-12 July – Kohat v Mamond; D.I.Khan v Khyber; Bannu v Kurram
14-15 July – D.I.Khan v Mahmond; Khyber v Kurram; Kohat v Bannu
17-18 July – Bannu v Mahmond; Kohat v Khyber; D.I. Khan v Kurram
Triangular Stage
30-31 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)
2-3 August – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (C)
5-6 August – Winner of Pool (B) v Winner of Pool (C)
Northern Cricket Association
Pool–A
5-6 July – Rawalpindi v Attock; Jhelum v Chakwal; Muzaffarabad v Kotli
8-9 July – Rawalpindi v Jhelum; Attock v Kotli; Chakwal v Muzaffarabad
11-12 July – Rawalpindi v Chakwal; Attock v Muzaffarabad; Jhelum v Kotli
14-15 July – Rawalpindi v Muzaffarabad; Attock v Jhelum; Chakwal v Kotli
17-18 July – Rawalpindi v Kotli; Attock v Chakwal; Jhelum v Muzaffarabad
Pool–B
5-6 July – Islamabad v Mirpur; Gilgit Baltistan v Poonch
8-9 July – Islamabad v Gilgit Baltistan; Mirpur v Bagh
11-12 July – Islamabad v Poonch; Gilgit Baltistan v Bagh
14-15 July – Gilgit Baltistan v Mirpur; Bagh v Poonch
17-18 July – Islamabad v Bagh; Mirpur v Poonch
23-24 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)
Sindh Cricket Association
Pool-A
5-6 July – Zone I v Zone II; Zone III v Zone IV; Zone V v Zone VI
8-9 July – Zone I v Zone III; Zone II v Zone VI; Zone IV v Zone V
11-12 July – Zone I v Zone IV; Zone II v Zone V; Zone III v Zone VI
14-15 July – Zone I v Zone V; Zone II v Zone III; Zone IV v Zone VI
17-18 July – Zone I v Zone VI; Zone II v Zone IV; Zone III v Zone V
Pool-B
5-6 July – Hyderabad v Jamshoro; Mirpur Khas v Badin; Zone VII v Sanghar
8-9 July – Hyderabad v Mirpur Khas; Zone VII v Jamshoro; Badin v Sanghar
11-12 July – Hyderabad v Badin; Sanghar v Jamshoro; Zone VII v Mirpur Khas
14-15 July – Hyderabad v Sanghar; Mirpur Khas v Jamshoro; Zone VII v Badin
17-18 July - Hyderabad v Zone VII; Badin v Jamshoro; Mirpur Khas v Sanghar
Pool–C
5-6 July– Sukkur v Shikarpur; Khairpur v Larkana
8-9 July – Shikarpur v Shaheed Benazirabad; Sukkur v Larkana
11-12 July – Khairpur v Shikarpur; Sukkur v Shaheed Benazirabad
14-15 July – Khairpur v Sukkur; Larkana v Shaheed Benazirabad
17-18 July – Larkana v Shikarpur; Khairpur v Shaheed Benazirabad
Triangular Stage
23-24 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)
26-27 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (C)
29-30 July – Winner of Pool (B) v Winner of Pool (C)
Southern Punjab Cricket Association
Pool–A
5-6 July – Sahiwal v Lodhran; Okara v Multan; Vehari v Khanewal
8-9 July – Sahiwal v Vehari; Okara v Lodhran; Multan v D.G.Khan
11-12 July – Sahiwal v Okara; Vehari v Multan; Khanewal v D.G.Khan
14-15 July – Multan v Khanewal; Okara v D.G.Khan; Lodhran v Vehari
17-18 July – Sahiwal v D.G.Khan; Vehari v Okara ; Khanewal v Lodhran
23-24 July – Sahiwal v Khanewal; Multan v Lodhran; D.G.Khan v Vehari
26-27 July – Sahiwal v Multan; D.G.Khan v Lodhran; Okara-Khanewal
Pool–B
5-6 July – Bahawalnagar v R.Y.Khan; Layyah v Pakpattan; Muzaffargarh v Bahawalpur
8-9 July – Layyah v Bahawalpur; Rajanpur v R.Y.Khan; Pakpattan v Bahawalnagar
11-12 July – Pakpattan v Bahawalpur; Rajanpur v Muzaffargarh; R.Y.Khan v Layyah
14-15 July – Muzaffargarh v R.Y.Khan; Pakpattan v Rajanpur; Bahawalnagar v Layyah
17-18 July – Pakpattan v Muzaffargarh; Layyah v Rajanpur; Bahawalnagar v Bahawalpur
23-24 July – R.Y.Khan v Bahawalpur; Rajanpur v Bahawalnagar; Layyah v Muzaffargarh
26-27 July – Bahawalnagar v Muzaffargarh; Bahawalpur v Rajanpur; R.Y.Khan v Pakpattan
30-31 July – Winner of Pool (A) v Winner of Pool (B)