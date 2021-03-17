City Cricket Association trials of Senior & U19 teams halted in KP due to COVID19

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the schedule for the senior and U19 City Cricket Association trials in Baluchistan and Sindh, however, it was decided to reschedule the trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in other cities due the lockdown of the provincial government because of COVID19 situation

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the schedule for the senior and U19 City Cricket Association trials in Baluchistan and Sindh, however, it was decided to reschedule the trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in other cities due the lockdown of the provincial government because of COVID19 situation.

The trials will commence from March 20 and will be conducted by the Cricket Association coaches and appointed members of the junior selection committee. The players are required to report for the trials at 8am in white-coloured clothing. The trials will run from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm.

The players who have registered themselves for the trials are required to bring their original CNICs and B-Forms along with the printed forms at the venues.

To ensure health and safety of all those involved, the PCB reiterates that the government-issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are to be followed while at the venue. At a time, a maximum of 300 players will be accommodated at the venue.

The players should bring their own energy drinks and food items and must adhere to the following: No exchange of playing equipment, except the bat Maintain three-feet distance at all times Have temperature checked before entering the venue No application of saliva on the ballCover face with a mask at all times, except when inside the boundary ropeDon't attend the trials in case of any Covid-19 symptoms