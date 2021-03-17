UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Cricket Association Trials Of Senior & U19 Teams Halted In KP Due To COVID19

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:28 PM

City Cricket Association trials of Senior & U19 teams halted in KP due to COVID19

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the schedule for the senior and U19 City Cricket Association trials in Baluchistan and Sindh, however, it was decided to reschedule the trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in other cities due the lockdown of the provincial government because of COVID19 situation

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the schedule for the senior and U19 City Cricket Association trials in Baluchistan and Sindh, however, it was decided to reschedule the trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in other cities due the lockdown of the provincial government because of COVID19 situation.

The trials will commence from March 20 and will be conducted by the Cricket Association coaches and appointed members of the junior selection committee. The players are required to report for the trials at 8am in white-coloured clothing. The trials will run from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm.

The players who have registered themselves for the trials are required to bring their original CNICs and B-Forms along with the printed forms at the venues.

To ensure health and safety of all those involved, the PCB reiterates that the government-issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are to be followed while at the venue. At a time, a maximum of 300 players will be accommodated at the venue.

The players should bring their own energy drinks and food items and must adhere to the following: No exchange of playing equipment, except the bat Maintain three-feet distance at all times Have temperature checked before entering the venue No application of saliva on the ballCover face with a mask at all times, except when inside the boundary ropeDon't attend the trials in case of any Covid-19 symptoms

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange PCB March All From Government

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

5 minutes ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

5 minutes ago

Markets mark time before Fed announcement

5 minutes ago

First Batch of Over 60,000 COVAX Vaccines Arrives ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tunisia agree to upgrade economic relati ..

5 minutes ago

German Foreign Ministry Says Discussed Media Issue ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.