City Cricket tournament to resumes from Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The two-day 'City cricket Association Tournament' was going to resume from Tuesday, August 10 in three grounds of the metropolis.

The tournament was earlier postponed indefinitely after Sindh government's decision of imposing the lockdown across the province from July 31 to August 08.

The tournament matches will be played in KCA Stadium, TMC Ground and Landhi Ground.

Zone -I will play match against Zone-VI in KCA Stadium, Zone-II will compete against Zone-IV and Zone-III will play against Zone-V in Landhi Ground.