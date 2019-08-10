UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Denied As First Premier League Goal Ruled Out By VAR

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 10:33 PM

City denied as first Premier League goal ruled out by VAR

Manchester City were the first team to be denied a Premier League goal by VAR as Gabriel Jesus had a strike ruled out in their match at West Ham on Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Manchester City were the first team to be denied a Premier League goal by VAR as Gabriel Jesus had a strike ruled out in their match at West Ham on Saturday.

The Video Assistant Referee technology is being used in the Premier League for the first time this season.

After the controversial system wasn't needed for a major decision in Liverpool's season-opening win against Norwich on Friday, it came into play at the London Stadium.

With City already leading 2-0, Brazilian forward Jesus tapped in from Raheem Sterling's cross to seemingly make it three.

But both teams took up their positions for the kick-off, VAR intervened to rule out the goal for a marginal offside call against Sterling, sparking huge cheers from the West Ham fans when the decision was announced on the scoreboard.

VAR was used in the FA Cup and League Cup last season before being given the green light by the Premier League for the new campaign.

Related Topics

Technology London Liverpool Norwich From Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Trump says N.Korea's Kim wants to resume nuclear t ..

3 minutes ago

'Don't make mistakes': Guardiola has VAR concerns ..

6 minutes ago

Myanmar landslide kills 41, many more feared missi ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan a wonderful country to live: new German e ..

28 minutes ago

US should do more to help resolve crisis over Indi ..

51 minutes ago

Ceremony on "Corruption Free Naya Pakistan" held a ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.