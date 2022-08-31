UrduPoint.com

City Girls College Gulbahar Wins Ajwa Anwar Shaheed Netball Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published August 31, 2022 | 06:10 PM

City Girls College Gulbahar wins Ajwa Anwar Shaheed Netball Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Malaika Hassan, Sana Munir, Asia and Aleena guided team City Girls College Gulbahar to defeat Frontier College for Women by 9-8 in the final of the Ajwa Anwar Shaheed Netball Championship played here at City Gulbahar Girls College on Wednesday.

Director Account, Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Iqbal, Ex-Director Sports Raham Bibi and Principal Girls College Professor Tahira Dar graced the occasion as guests and witnessed the final and third position matches. Secretary KP Netball Association Farhan Ullah, Secretary Organizing Committee Miss Najma Qazi, Miss Salam Faiz, Miss Hijab, Miss Roheena Khattak, Miss Sadaf, Miss Gul Sanobar, Miss Syeda, Miss Afseen, officials, players and large number of students spectators were also present.

Before the star of the third position and final matches the players of two finalists teams including CGC Gulbahar and FCW and third position match played between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU) and Bacha Khan Girls Degree College Peshawar were introduced to them.

In the third position match both SBBWU Peshawar teams faced tough resistance against Bacha Khan Girls Degree College team. Mehnaz, Misba, Malaika, Roshni, Kainat, Ayseha and Javeria played well for the SBBWU team and scored 11 goals against 9 scored by Girls College Bacha Khan.

At half time both were tied 4-4 and it was the second session in which the SBBWU team played well and raced up to 9-4. On the other hand, the Bacha Khan Girls College team including Sana, Rani, Farishta, Sidra, Ayseh, Rabia and Javeria played well and contributed all 8 goals to make the tally 9-8.

It was the dying moments when SBBWU Peshawar scored two more goals through Mehnaz Misba. For Bacha Khan Sana made it 11-9 and thus SBBWU Peshawar won the match by 11-9.

In the final match played between CGC Gulbahar and FCW. The CGC team comprising Malaika Hassan, Sana Munir, Asia, Aleena, Zaraf Shah, Mehaq, Zainab, Laiba Khan, Sehrish and Kainat played well against strong team of Frontier College for Women comprising Sarosh, Maria, Iqra, Hina, Hira, Nadia, Aysha, Kalsoom, Sidra, Bakhtarwar, Aiman and Humaria.

They raided each other's territory with some good flair distribution of passes. Both teams were tied 5-5 at the end of the first session and City Gulbahar, having home ground and crowd advantage, scored four more goals to make the tally 9-5. For FCW Sarosh, Maria, Iqra scored one goal each. Thus the match ended at 9-8 in favour of City Gulbahar.

At the end of the match, the guests Raham Bibi, Prof. Tahira Dar and Farhan Ullah gave away trophies and cash prizes. The winner trophy and Rs. 10,000 awarded to City Gulbahar Girls College, runners-up trophy and Rs. 7000 received by FCW and SBBWU Peshawar took the third position with a trophy and Rs. 5000.

In his brief chat, Amjad Iqbal lauded KP Netball Association and City Gulbahar College for holding the Netball Championship in which nine teams took part. He said through competitive exposure more talented girls would come up at national and international levels. He also announced Rs. 50,000 for the players.

