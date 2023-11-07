City Gulbahar, Frontier College Triumph in Girls T20 Championship

City Gulbahar Girls College and Frontier College for Women Peshawar emerged victorious on the opening day of the Inter-College Girls T20 Cricket Championship, held at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Ground under the auspices of Directorate Sports Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) City Gulbahar Girls College and Frontier College for Women Peshawar emerged victorious on the opening day of the Inter-College Girls T20 cricket Championship, held at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Ground under the auspices of Directorate sports Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University graced the occasion as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the tournament, which features 16 participating girls' colleges. Organizing Secretary Miss Najma Qazi, Deputy Director Sports Arhsad Hussain, Deputy Director Sports SBBWU Miss Mariyyah Samin Jan, international cricketer Salma Faiz, Lecturers in HPE and Sports Miss Afsheen Khan, Miss Huma, Miss Gul Sanobar, Miss Sadaf, Miss Sadia Saeed, Miss Huria, officials, players, and a large crowd of students were also present to witness the exciting matches.

The first match saw FCW skipper Maria opt to field after winning the toss, inviting Ekka Ghund College Mohmand District to bat first. GGDC Ekka Ghund struggled to amass a substantial total, managing only 42 runs. Sawaira, Laila, and Aneela were the only batters to reach double figures, contributing 13, 10, and 10 runs, respectively.

FCW's Maria spearheaded the bowling attack with three wickets, while Zakra and Faiza each claimed one wicket.

In response, Frontier College for Women chased down the target with ease, losing just one wicket in the process. Maria led the charge with a solid 23 runs, while Faiza chipped in with 16 runs. Shumaila was the lone wicket-taker for Ekka Ghund College.

The second match witnessed City Gulbahar Girls College electing to field after winning the toss, restricting Bacha Khan Girls College to 63 runs. Lubna, Saira, and Irum were the main contributors for Bacha Girls College, scoring 13, 11, and 10 runs, respectively.

City Gulbahar's batting lineup proved too strong, chasing down the target with the loss of only one wicket. Husna played a stellar knock of 24 runs, including four boundaries, while Saba and Haseena chipped in with quickfire runs of 19 and 13, respectively.

The Inter-College Girls T20 Cricket Championship promises to be a thrilling event, showcasing the talent and passion of young female cricketers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.