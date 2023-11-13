City Gulbahar wins overall Inter-College Athletic Trophy, as Mehkan declared best athlete

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) City Gulbahar clinched the overall as Mehkan of the same college declared as best athlete after winning four gold medals in the Inter-College Girls Athletic Championship played under the aegis of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University at its premises on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Professor Dr. Safia Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion. Deputy Director sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Mariyyah Samin, Deputy Director Sports Higher education Department Arshad Hussain, Organizing Secretary Miss Najma Qazi, officials and players were also present.

The Athletic Meet was officiated by the officials from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with more than 15 colleges taking part in the Athletic Meet conducted at newly formed athletic track at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Campus.

Mehkan of City Girls College Gulbahar won gold medals in the 100m, 200m, 400m and Discuss Throw. In the 100m sprint race Sameeda, also from City Gulbahar, claimed silver medal, Marwa of Govt Degree College Tangai took bronze medal while Mahnoor of Govt Girls Degree College Zaryab, Humeera of Frontier College for Women and Hira of Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi got fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

In the 200m Mehkan won gold medal, followed by Bakhtawar of Girls College Jamrud won silver, Hina of FCW won bronze medals and Hira of Nahaqi, Sameeda of City Gulbahar and Humaira of FCW claimed fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively.

In the District Throw Mehkan won gold medal, followed by Rabia of Zaryab College with silver and Salma of Dabgari Girls College won bronze medal, Dilraz of Girls College Tangi, Ulfat of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University and Sameeda of City Gulbahar secured fourth, fifth, and sixth position respectively.

In the 400m Mehkan of City Gulbahar won gold medal, followed by Haseeba of Charsadda No. 1, Sameeda of City Gulbahar took bronze medal while Malika of Dargai Girls College, and Malika of SBBWU took fourth and fifth position respectively.

In the High Jump Munaza of Gulshan Rehman won gold medal, followed by Marwa of Ekkaghund Girls College and Sameeda of City Gulbahar took third position by winning bronze medals. In the Long Jump Sameeda of City Gulbahar won gold medal, followed by Seema of Bacha Khan Girls College, Rabia of Girls College Zaryab won bronze medal while Marwa of Girls College Tangai and Aiman of Tangai got fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In the Javelin throw Zohra created a new BISE record with her 72.11feet throw by beating the old 71.9feet, followed by Haseeba with 64.9feet and Sameeda 64.5feet, Areeba of Gulshan Rehman 63.11feet, Laiba of Gulshin Rehman Girls College 63.2, Saba of City Gulbahar (63.1fee) and Nayab of FCW (62.9fee).

In the shot-put throw Zohra of City Gulbahar won gold medal, followed by Irsa Ali of City Gulbahar, Sadia of Hayatabad No. 1, Bakhtawar of SBBWU, Aisha FCW and Salma of Girls College Dargai. In the 800m race Laila of FCW won the gold medal, followed by Basnoor of Girls College Jamrud, Wajiha of City Gulbahar, Fajar of Nahaqi, Gul Rukh of Girls College Charsadda and Hira of Nahaqi.

In the 4X100 relay race City Gulbahar claimed the gold medal, followed by FCW team Nahaqi, SBBWU, Tangai and Zaryab took third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

