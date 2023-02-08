UrduPoint.com

City Parade Held On Occasion Of Rohi Mela, Cholistan Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2023 | 08:32 PM

City Parade held on occasion of Rohi Mela, Cholistan Rally

The city parade was organized on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Cholistan Desert Rally and Rohi Mela

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The city parade was organized on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Cholistan Desert Rally and Rohi Mela.

The parade was led by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar. Vice Chancellor Islamia University Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, DPO Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, Managing Director TDCP Agha Ali Abbas, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mahmood Bukhari, General Secretary Bahawal Gymkhana Malik Ijaz Nazim, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Faisal Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Amir Aziz Khichi, and other officers participated.

The police band, and school bands performed in the city parade. Cultural float of Arts Council Bahawalpur, Rescue 1122, and students of government schools participated in the cultural dress show.

Civil Defence, Boys Scouts, Medical students, Special education students, cultural group of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Horse Riders, Heavy Bikers, Cyclists, and members of civil society participated in the parade.

The city parade passed through Central library, Sadar Pully, and ended at DC Chowk.

At the end of the city parade, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that Bahawalpur Rohi Festival has been organized to highlight the culture of this region.

He said the culture and civilization of Bahawalpur have been showcased through the city parade and the soft image of Pakistan has gone worldwide.

He thanked the people of Bahawalpur and the media for their participation. He distributed shields to the officers and organizers who contributed in organizing the city parade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Education Civil Society Company Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 IUB Cholistan Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

5 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Eff ..

US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

3 minutes ago
 Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express ..

Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express solidarity with IIOJK's people ..

3 minutes ago
 KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote resear ..

KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

4 minutes ago
 20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Mus ..

20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Musadik warns hoarders of 'dire c ..

3 minutes ago
 More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bah ..

More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur district

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.