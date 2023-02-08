City Parade held on occasion of Rohi Mela, Cholistan Rally

The city parade was organized on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Cholistan Desert Rally and Rohi Mela

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The city parade was organized on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Cholistan Desert Rally and Rohi Mela.

The parade was led by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar. Vice Chancellor Islamia University Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, DPO Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, Managing Director TDCP Agha Ali Abbas, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mahmood Bukhari, General Secretary Bahawal Gymkhana Malik Ijaz Nazim, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Faisal Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Amir Aziz Khichi, and other officers participated.

The police band, and school bands performed in the city parade. Cultural float of Arts Council Bahawalpur, Rescue 1122, and students of government schools participated in the cultural dress show.

Civil Defence, Boys Scouts, Medical students, Special education students, cultural group of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, Horse Riders, Heavy Bikers, Cyclists, and members of civil society participated in the parade.

The city parade passed through Central library, Sadar Pully, and ended at DC Chowk.

At the end of the city parade, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that Bahawalpur Rohi Festival has been organized to highlight the culture of this region.

He said the culture and civilization of Bahawalpur have been showcased through the city parade and the soft image of Pakistan has gone worldwide.

He thanked the people of Bahawalpur and the media for their participation. He distributed shields to the officers and organizers who contributed in organizing the city parade.