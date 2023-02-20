City police chief visits Cricket Arena

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday visited National Bank Cricket Arena and reviewed the security arrangements made in connection with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the megalopolis

Karachi Police chief visited various sections of the ground to inspect the steps taken for fool-proof security arrangements, said a news release.

Additional IGP - Karachi also met with the families and children of martyrs of Sindh Police who were especially brought to the stadium by the Special Security Unit (SSU) in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Javed Alam Odho thanked PCB management for providing an opportunity for the families and children of martyrs to witness live matches in the stadium.