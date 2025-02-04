City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2025 | 08:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) City school bagged the Trophy of the 2nd National Students Olympic Games here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

The games featured 16 sports including athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, catch ball, cycling, chess, football, futsal, gymnastics, rope skipping, skating, table tennis, throwball, basketball and volleyball, said a press release.

More than 4000 male and female teams of educational institutions, universities, colleges and schools from across the country participated in the games.

Director General, Pakistan Sports board, Mohammad Yasir Pirzada, was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony of the games and gave away the trophies.

Deputy DGs, Pakistan Sports Board, Shahid islam, Syed Naveed Al Hasan, Director Admin Ehtishamul Haq and Assistant Director Hostel Aamir Siddiqui, President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain, Senior Vice President, Azmat Pasha, Secretary General Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Organizing Secretary, Fida Muhammad Khan, Secretary General, Pakistan Catchball Federation Uma Laila Kulsoom and a large number of fans were also present on the occasion.

