City School clinches 5th Students Olympic Games trophy

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The City School, PAF Chapter, Karachi won General Trophy of 5th Students Olympic Games, held under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association while Whales College, Karachi got second position.

The concluding ceremony of the Games was held at Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi.

Wahaj Hussain, Chief Executive of Whales College, Karachi was the chief guest and gave away the General Trophy cash prize worth of Rs 50,000 to Col. Wasif Buhkari, General Manager The City school PAF and Muhammad Raiz, Coordinator, The City School PAF Chapter, said a communiqué.

He also distributed cash prize of Rs5000 with trophy, medals and certificates to all winner teams of each events.

President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain, Secretary General, Ivan Fedrick, Chairman, Pakistan Rocball Federation, Saeed Arain, Secretary General, Pakistan Rocball Federation, Umma Laila, Secretary General, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, Shariq Siddqui, Secretary (Women Wing), Batool Kazim,Secretary, Sindh Throwball Association, Adnan Tareen, Sports Coordinators, Azmat Pasha, Arshad Khan and a large number of people and students were also present on the occasion.

The City School PAF Chapter, Karachi got first position with 4700 points and received General Trophy with cash Prize Rs50,000 while Whales College obtained 2nd position with 3500 points.

President, Pakistan Atlantic Federation, Maj. General, Muhammad Akram Sahi, congratulated to President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain to hold the successful Students Olympic Games. He also appreciated the performance of youngest player boys and girls during the games.

Boys and Girls of various 45 Schools and colleges from all over the country participated in a week-long Students Olympic Games.

Ten competitions were played during the games including Archery, Basketball, Futsal, cricket, Throwball, Skating, Teakwando, Rope Skipping, Gymnastic and Tug War.