UrduPoint.com

City School Clinches 5th Students Olympic Games Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

City School clinches 5th Students Olympic Games trophy

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The City School, PAF Chapter, Karachi won General Trophy of 5th Students Olympic Games, held under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association while Whales College, Karachi got second position.

The concluding ceremony of the Games was held at Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi.

Wahaj Hussain, Chief Executive of Whales College, Karachi was the chief guest and gave away the General Trophy cash prize worth of Rs 50,000 to Col. Wasif Buhkari, General Manager The City school PAF and Muhammad Raiz, Coordinator, The City School PAF Chapter, said a communiqué.

He also distributed cash prize of Rs5000 with trophy, medals and certificates to all winner teams of each events.

President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain, Secretary General, Ivan Fedrick, Chairman, Pakistan Rocball Federation, Saeed Arain, Secretary General, Pakistan Rocball Federation, Umma Laila, Secretary General, Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, Shariq Siddqui, Secretary (Women Wing), Batool Kazim,Secretary, Sindh Throwball Association, Adnan Tareen, Sports Coordinators, Azmat Pasha, Arshad Khan and a large number of people and students were also present on the occasion.

The City School PAF Chapter, Karachi got first position with 4700 points and received General Trophy with cash Prize Rs50,000 while Whales College obtained 2nd position with 3500 points.

President, Pakistan Atlantic Federation, Maj. General, Muhammad Akram Sahi, congratulated to President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain to hold the successful Students Olympic Games. He also appreciated the performance of youngest player boys and girls during the games.

Boys and Girls of various 45 Schools and colleges from all over the country participated in a week-long Students Olympic Games.

Ten competitions were played during the games including Archery, Basketball, Futsal, cricket, Throwball, Skating, Teakwando, Rope Skipping, Gymnastic and Tug War.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Sports Women Olympics All From Mini

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

53 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

1 hour ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

45 minutes ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

45 minutes ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.