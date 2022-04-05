City school PAF chapter clinches national U-17 school/college girls Netball title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :National U-17 School/College Girls Netball championship held at Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan sports board Islamabad.

According to a communique issued here on Tuesday, top eight schools of Pakistan participated in the championship. The City school PAF Chapter remains unbeaten due to brilliant display of PAFian shooters Hira Shameem and Insia Fazal.

The City School PAF Chapter has won all three league matches played against Oxford Grammar Islamabad, Danish School Rajanpur and Fuji Foundation School Rawalpindi.

In the Semi-Final The City School PAF Chapter defeated Habib Girls School Karachi by 20-08 goals.

While in the Grand-Final The City School PAF Chapter beat Danish School Rajanpur by 20-16 goals and lifted the championship trophy.

Mudassir Arain President of Pakistan Netball Federation and Col.(R) Wasif Bukhari Head of Sports TCS Pakistan distributed certificates, medals and trophies among the winners.

Asgher Anjum Sports Coordinator, CR & NR, and Muhammad Riaz Sports Coordinator of the PAF Chapter were also present on the occasion.