UrduPoint.com

City School PAF Chapter Clinches National U-17 School/college Girls Netball Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

City school PAF chapter clinches national U-17 school/college girls Netball title

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :National U-17 School/College Girls Netball championship held at Liaquat Gymnasium Pakistan sports board Islamabad.

According to a communique issued here on Tuesday, top eight schools of Pakistan participated in the championship. The City school PAF Chapter remains unbeaten due to brilliant display of PAFian shooters Hira Shameem and Insia Fazal.

The City School PAF Chapter has won all three league matches played against Oxford Grammar Islamabad, Danish School Rajanpur and Fuji Foundation School Rawalpindi.

In the Semi-Final The City School PAF Chapter defeated Habib Girls School Karachi by 20-08 goals.

While in the Grand-Final The City School PAF Chapter beat Danish School Rajanpur by 20-16 goals and lifted the championship trophy.

Mudassir Arain President of Pakistan Netball Federation and Col.(R) Wasif Bukhari Head of Sports TCS Pakistan distributed certificates, medals and trophies among the winners.

Asgher Anjum Sports Coordinator, CR & NR, and Muhammad Riaz Sports Coordinator of the PAF Chapter were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad President Of Pakistan Sports Rawalpindi Oxford Rajanpur All Top

Recent Stories

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short ..

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short-sighted move'

3 minutes ago
 Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

3 minutes ago
 83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

5 minutes ago
 Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housi ..

Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housing scheme scam, fined Rs 120 m ..

5 minutes ago
 Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

5 minutes ago
 Director Ombudsman asks DAO's to immediately resol ..

Director Ombudsman asks DAO's to immediately resolve pension cases of retired em ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.