UrduPoint.com

City To Host Flood Relief Football Match For Flood Victims On Friday: Shahid Khan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

City to host Flood Relief Football Match for Flood Victims on Friday: Shahid Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Peshawar is going to host a Flood Relief Football Match for Flood Victims on Friday, former National footballer and organizer Shahid Khan Shinwari said on Thursday.

told media men during a press briefing here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference accompanied by Member Executive Committee Ghulam Bilal Javed and Abdul Haseeb Chokhtai, Member of the Traders Union, he said that it is for the first time that steps have been taken for holding the Flood Relief Football Match for Flood Victims.

He said the match will be played at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium wherein the Ambassadors of the Argentine, South Afridi and Brazil Republics are coming to witness the match by expressing solidarity with the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan on behalf of their peoples.

He said national and International players from all over the country will participate to express solidarity with the flood victims. He said KRL and Pakistan White players and national and international players of Landikotal Khyber District were part of the first match played at Landikotal, Khyber District while the second match will be played at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on today (Friday) at 4.

30 p.m.

He said, three ambassadors will also specially participate in the match, which is being organized exclusively for the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the funds collected from the matches would be spent on flood-affected families. He said that this type of event is being organized for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also appealed to the citizens and said that the citizens of Peshawar should come to Tahamas Khan Stadium and give generous donations to help the flood victims. This is a small effort to help the flood victims, Ghulam Bilal Javed said. He said all the traders' communities are on board for the match and would give donations in this relief match. The business community and other organizations will also participate in the match for which all out security measures have been taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Flood Brazil Afridi Media Event All From P

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

2 hours ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

2 hours ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

2 hours ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

3 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.