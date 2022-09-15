City to host Flood Relief Football Match for Flood Victims on Friday: Shahid Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Peshawar is going to host a Flood Relief Football Match for Flood Victims on Friday, former National footballer and organizer Shahid Khan Shinwari said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference accompanied by Member Executive Committee Ghulam Bilal Javed and Abdul Haseeb Chokhtai, Member of the Traders Union, he said that it is for the first time that steps have been taken for holding the Flood Relief Football Match for Flood Victims.

He said the match will be played at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium wherein the Ambassadors of the Argentine, South Afridi and Brazil Republics are coming to witness the match by expressing solidarity with the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan on behalf of their peoples.

He said national and International players from all over the country will participate to express solidarity with the flood victims. He said KRL and Pakistan White players and national and international players of Landikotal Khyber District were part of the first match played at Landikotal, Khyber District while the second match will be played at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on today (Friday) at 4.

30 p.m.

He said, three ambassadors will also specially participate in the match, which is being organized exclusively for the flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the funds collected from the matches would be spent on flood-affected families. He said that this type of event is being organized for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also appealed to the citizens and said that the citizens of Peshawar should come to Tahamas Khan Stadium and give generous donations to help the flood victims. This is a small effort to help the flood victims, Ghulam Bilal Javed said. He said all the traders' communities are on board for the match and would give donations in this relief match. The business community and other organizations will also participate in the match for which all out security measures have been taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.