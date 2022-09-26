City to host International Sports Conference next month: Amjad Aziz Malik

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and General Secretary Association of International Press Sports (AIPs) Asia Amjad Aziz Malik Monday said Peshawar was going to host the first International Sports Conference next month in which sports journalists from 25 countries would participate.

He said this while addressing the general body meeting of the KP Sports Writers Association here. Besides him all the members of the KP Sports Writers Association (SWA) also attended the meeting.

President KP SWA Asim Sheeraz, President Khyber Union of Journalist Association Imran Yousafzai and other members were also present during the general body meeting.

In his address Amjad Aziz Malik said the conference would help in bringing forward the positive, softer and peaceful face of Pakistan before the world.

In the conference, under the Young Reporters Program, 40 young journalists including men and women will be given useful and effective lectures regarding sports journalism. Domestic and foreign delegates will visit sports facilities in Peshawar Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, General Ehsan Sports Complex Mardan and Kohat Sports Complex.

On this occasion, the new office of Association of International Press for Sports (AIPS) Asia will also be inaugurated in Peshawar. The delegates will also be given a visit to the historic city of Peshawar. In the International Sports Conference, the launch of the historical book written on the Football World Cup and the Annual Award ceremony of the Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, would also be organized in which awards will be given to the international players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For smooth conduct of the international sports conference various committees have also been constituted, the members and office-bearers of Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assured Amjad Aziz Malik their fullest support both morally and financially. They also lauded the efforts of Amjad Aziz Malik for bringing the international conference to Peshawar which could help in highlighting the true image of the province to the rest of the world.