UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Traffic Police Cracks Down Against Mafia, Imposes Fines On 917 People

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

City traffic police cracks down against mafia, imposes fines on 917 people

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar has imposed fines on 917 people in the last one month while conducting operations against the encroachment mafia in different sectors of the city. According to details, on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, the officials of City Traffic Police Peshawar directed the mafia to voluntarily end the encroachments across the city and pamphlets were also regularly distributed among them.

There were words about the problems caused by the encroachments but the mafia was not carrying out the encroachments. City Traffic Police Peshawar personnel carried out operations in different sectors and arrested 917 people.

Fines were imposed while 192 motorbikes were parked in the terminal for parking motorbikes in nine parking zones.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has said that the encroaching mafia should voluntarily put an end to the encroachments otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them as establishing encroachments will cause severe difficulties to transporters and passers-by.

He said that citizens should park their motorcycles and vehicles in the parking stand while in nine parking zones the vehicles of those who park their motorcycles and vehicles will be stopped in the terminal.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed the traffic authorities to continue operations against the encroaching mafia and not to be lenient with anyone.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

28 minutes ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

43 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

58 minutes ago

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

1 hour ago

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.