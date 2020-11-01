City Uni wins exhibition cricket match

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :City University of Science and Technology Peshawar defeated its own Alumni Cricket team in an exhibition cricket match played here at University premises on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Ashraf-ur-Rehman and Secretary General of Asian Sports Journalists Federation Amjad Aziz Malik were the special guests. Senior sports journalist Wazir Ali Qadri from Karachi was also present on the occasion.

The Alumni team batted first and scored 110 runs in the allotted overs. Usman Yousuf scored an impressive 40 runs. Mamoon took 5 wickets.

In a reply, the batsmen of City University of Science and Technology Peshawar performed well and achieved the target at a loss of five wickets.

Tuaheed batted aggressively and scored 60 runs. Sajid Iqbal dismissed two players.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Ashraf-ur-Rehman and Secretary General of Asian Sports Journalists Federation Amjad Aziz Malik distributed prizes. The Vice Chancellor said that the usefulness of sports could not be denied and that is why the University was contributing to the development and promotion of sports and would continue to attract students toward healthy activities.