Fri 25th December 2020

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker will miss the busy festive period after contracting coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker will miss the busy festive period after contracting coronavirus, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two members of staff have also tested positive for the virus with Brasil's Jesus and England's Walker set to be sidelined until January 6's League Cup semi-final with Manchester United due to a 10-day quarantine.

"All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," City said in a statement.

The players will sit out Saturday's match with Newcastle, Monday's trip to Newcastle and January 3's visit to Chelsea.

