Civil Aviation Authority defeats Sindh Police in semi final

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) team won the semi final of Shahid Hayat Memorial Football Tournament 2020 by defeating Sindh police.

The tournament is being organized by Sindh Police sports board at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Sports Complex.

The final match of the tournament will be held on January 12.

SP Baldia Shehla Qureshi, SP Orangi Shabir Ahmed Baloch andSP Garden Headquarters Ahmed Baigh were also present on the occasion.