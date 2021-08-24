Civil Club defeats Host Arambagh Club 40-36

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Civil Club beat Host Arambagh Club 40-36 in a match of ongoing Independence Day SSB Cup Basketball Tournament being organised by Karachi Basketball Association in collaboration with Sindh sports board at Abdul Nasir courts, Arambagh here.

Earlier, players of both teams were introduced to chief guest President of Sport Foundation Wasim Hashmi. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Ashraf Yahya were also present on the occasion.