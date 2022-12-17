Civil Judges-11 wins cricket match

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Civil Judges-11 team won a friendly cricket match, played at Iqbal Stadium, here on Saturday, under the aegis of District sports Department, in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations.

Winning the toss, Civil Judges-11 team decided to bat first and scored 104 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Chasing the target, Additional Session Judges-11 team showed excellent performance but could not surpass the target. This team scored 102 runs in the given overs with a loss of 6 wickets. Thus Civil Judges-11 team was declared winner of the match by 2 runs.

District Session Judge Sheikh Khalid Bashir witnessed the match as the chief guest and later he distributed prizes and trophies among winner and runner-up teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan, District Sports Officer Madam Sajida Latif, Hajji Muhammad Rafi and others were also present.