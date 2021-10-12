Civil Lines, Science Colleges make to final in Sports Calendar 2021

Govt Civil Lines College and Govt College for Science reach in final of tehsil level round of sport calender 2021 here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Govt Civil Lines College and Govt College for Science reach in final of tehsil level round of sport calender 2021 here on Tuesday.

Govt Civil Lines College reached in final after two successive victories.

In first match, it defeated Govt Waliyat Hussain Islamiya College by 110 scores.

while in second match it won by 128 runs from Govt College Makhdoom Rasheed.