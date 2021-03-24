UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clarke Urges Scotland To Prove They Are Not 'one-tournament Wonders'

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

Clarke urges Scotland to prove they are not 'one-tournament wonders'

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has challenged his players to show they are not "one-tournament wonders" as they start their World Cup qualifiers looking to build on their run to Euro 2020

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Scotland manager Steve Clarke has challenged his players to show they are not "one-tournament wonders" as they start their World Cup qualifiers looking to build on their run to Euro 2020.

Scotland will end a 23-year absence from major tournaments when they feature at the delayed European Championship starting in June.

But Clarke's men must refocus as they begin their qualifying campaign to reach the 2022 World Cup against Austria on Thursday.

The former Chelsea defender is keen for his side to show their long-awaited return to prominence is not a flash in the pan.

"The squad is focused completely on the World Cup games because they are the most important ones," Clarke said on Wednesday.

"We have said almost since we qualified for the Euros that we don't want to be one-tournament wonders.

We want to have a continued period of success.

"That starts tomorrow night against Austria at Hampden." Scotland last qualified for the World Cup in 1998 and will be playing at the European Championship for the first time since 1996.

Clarke will kick off on the road to Qatar without Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, who has a calf problem.

He has still call on John Fleck and Kenny McLean as alternatives, while Manchester United's Scott McTominay could move forward into his natural midfield position.

"We lost Ryan Jack but we sort of pre-empted that so we are in good shape," Clarke said.

"It is a blow for us because he has done well for us and he plays a certain position in midfield that without him we don't really have.

"So we will miss him but we have got a really good squad now so time for someone else to step forward."

Related Topics

World Rangers Road Qatar Austria Euro Manchester United June 2020 From Chelsea

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on re-election in N ..

3 minutes ago

Business Owners in Ukraine's Odessa Protest Agains ..

3 minutes ago

Bayern star Davies made UN refugee ambassador

3 minutes ago

DIC recover missing cell phones worth Rs. 0.25 mln ..

3 minutes ago

Comprehensive strategy imperative for conservation ..

12 minutes ago

PPP Will never resign from assembles: Sheikh Rashe ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.