Inzai, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):Tiger Woods won his first US PGA Tour event as a 20-year-old in 1996.

No one has won more events after he on Monday, at the age of 43, tied Sam Snead's all-time record for US PGA victories.

Here, AFP Sport lists his 82 PGA Tour wins: 1996 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 1996 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic 1997 Sentry Tournament of Champions 1997 Masters Tournament 1997 AT&T Byron Nelson 1997 Motorola Western Open 1998 BellSouth Classic 1999 Buick Invitational 1999 Memorial Tournament 1999 Motorola Western Open 1999 PGA Championship 1999 World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational 1999 National Car Rental Golf Classic/Disney 1999 Tour Championship 1999 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship 2000 Sentry Tournament of Champions 2000 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2000 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2000 Memorial Tournament 2000 US Open 2000 The Open Championship 2000 PGA Championship 2000 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational 2000 RBC Canadian Open 2001 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2001 The Players Championship 2001 Masters Tournament 2001 Memorial Tournament 2001 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational 2002 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2002 Masters Tournament 2002 US Open 2002 Buick Open 2002 WGC-Mexico Championship 2003 Buick Invitational 2003 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2003 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2003 100th Western Open 2003 WGC-Mexico Championship 2004 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2005 Buick Invitational 2005 Ford Championship at Doral 2005 Masters Tournament 2005 The Open Championship 2005 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational 2005 WGC-Mexico Championship 2006 Buick Invitational 2006 Ford Championship at Doral 2006 The Open Championship 2006 Buick Open 2006 PGA Championship 2006 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational 2006 Deutsche Bank Championship 2006 WGC-Mexico Championship 2007 WGC-CA Championship 2007 Wells Fargo Championship 2007 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational 2007 PGA Championship 2007 BMW Championship 2007 Tour Championship 2007 Buick Invitational 2008 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2008 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2008 US Open 2009 Buick Invitational 2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2009 The Memorial Tournament 2009 AT&T National 2009 Buick Open 2009 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational 2009 BMW Championship 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2012 Memorial Tournament 2012 AT&T National 2013 WGC-Mexico Championship, 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational 2013 The Players Championship 2013 WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational 2013 Farmers Insurance Open 2018 Tour Championship2019 Masters Tournament2019 Zozo Championship