Classic events in doubt as F1 drafts plans for city-centered future

Le Castellet, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The future of the French Grand Prix and several other classic European races was declared uncertain on Monday as the dust settled following Max Verstappen's crushing victory in front of a sell-out crowd at the Paul Ricard Circuit.

Widespread misgivings about F1's plans to scrap established traditional races, or rotate them, and instead to hold more 'international' big city street circuit events, including a proposed Las Vegas race, dominated paddock debate during a sun-baked weekend.

World champion Verstappen had joined other drivers before the race in objecting to the likely loss of the sport's iconic traditional circuits, including the Spa-Francorchamps track in the Belgian Ardennes, from a proposed 25-race Calendar for next year.

Other historic events, including the Monaco and Italian Grands Prix, have been cited as targets for the axe as Liberty Media, owners of the commercial rights, forge a new future, breaking from the past and targeting new younger audiences.

"I don't want to see myself in 2028, or whatever, driving only on street circuits close to a city just for the fan engagement, or whatever," said championship leader Verstappen.

"I understand everyone wants to make money, but there is also a limit to that because it's important to keep these really cool circuits on the calendar instead of just driving on street circuits, which I think F1 cars are not designed for anyway." Verstappen has been reluctant to accept the sport's Americanisation, led by owners Liberty Media's push for a Netflix-driven expansion into new markets including the United States, the Middle East and South Africa and objected to participating in the 'Drive to Survive' series.

The sport's traditionalists were given hope on Monday when race promoter Christian Estrosi said he was "not resigned" to the loss of the French Grand Prix next year after record crowds at this season's event.

"It's the end of a contract in which France had to show its know-how in organisation," he said. "200,000 people filled the circuit between Friday and Sunday, which is an absolute record.

"We are in the middle of a discussion -- so no, I am not resigned. I saw our country regain its Grand Prix de France -- this magnificent, popular sporting event. I am convinced that in the coming weeks, we will have extremely positive things to announce for the future of our Grand Prix."