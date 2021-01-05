Clermont flanker Lapandry out for two more months

ClermontFerrand, France, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Clermont's French international backrow forward Alexandre Lapandry will be sidelined for a further two months, the Top 14 club anounced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, capped 13 times by France, has been out since mid-October following concussion sustained in a match against Stade Francais.

Lapandry's recovery has taken longer than expected and further examinations showed he had also suffered cervical damage, the club said.

