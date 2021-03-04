UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clijsters Accepts Wildcard Into WTA Miami Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Clijsters accepts wildcard into WTA Miami Open

Miami, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Former world number one Kim Clijsters, twice retired and now the mother of three, has accepted a wild card to play in the Miami Open tennis tournament, organizers said Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Belgian returned to the WTA tour last year after a seven-year absence.

Her comeback was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and she has yet to play in 2021. Miami will mark her first event since her first-round loss in the US Open in September.

Clijsters won the prestigious Miami title in 2005 and 2010, making her most recent appearance there in 2012.

"We are very excited to have Kim returning to Miami," said James Blake, tournament director of the Miami Open men's and women's event that runs from March 22-April 4.

"She is a tremendous player and an even better person.

"Plus, it's not often you get the opportunity to see someone who has been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame compete at an event of this level." Clijsters won the US Open in 2005, 2009 and 2010, lifting the trophy in Flushing Meadows in 2009 as a wild card after returning from her first retirement.

She also won the Australian Open in 2011.

Winner of 41 singles titles on the WTA tour, Clijsters has also accepted a wild card to compete in Charleston April 5-11.

bb/bfm

Related Topics

Tennis World Charleston Miami March April September Women Australian Open Event From US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

7 hours ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

8 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

9 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

9 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

9 hours ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.