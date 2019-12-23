UrduPoint.com
Clijsters Announces Plan To Make Tour Comeback In March

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:21 PM

Kim Clijsters, who retired for a second time in 2011, confirmed on Monday that she was making a comeback starting in Mexico in March

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Kim Clijsters, who retired for a second time in 2011, confirmed on Monday that she was making a comeback starting in Mexico in March.

"A few more weeks of patience and I'll be ready to go," the Belgian four-time major winner said in a video posted on social media. "The absence has been long enough." Clijsters first retired in May 2007, before returning in August 2009 after giving birth to her first child.

The 36-year-old originally planned to return to competition in time to play in January at the Australian Open, a Grand Slam she won in 2011. But she was held up by a knee injury.

She said on Monday that the problem "wasn't fully healed yet" but in "a few more weeks... I'll be ready to go".

Clijsters indicated that she planned to return in Monterrey (March 2-8) and then play Indian Wells (March 11-22) and Charleston (April 4-12).

Clijsters has twice won the Indian Wells tournament (2003 and 2005).

She has 41 career titles, including three US Open (2005, 2009 and 2010) and one Australian Open. She turned professional in 1997 and reached the world No.1 ranking the first time in 2003 and most recently in February 2011 during her first comeback.

