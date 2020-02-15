UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clijsters Faces Tough Return Against Bertens

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:04 PM

Clijsters faces tough return against Bertens

Kim Clijsters, 36, who is starting her second comeback to professional tennis in Dubai next week, will not have an easy return, as she was handed a first-round tie against world number eight Kiki Bertens in Saturday's draw

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Kim Clijsters, 36, who is starting her second comeback to professional tennis in Dubai next week, will not have an easy return, as she was handed a first-round tie against world number eight Kiki Bertens in Saturday's draw.

Clijsters, a Belgian mother-of-three, joked in Dubai that she was not receiving the full support of her family.

"My son Jack is hoping I'll lose early, so I'll be home soon," she told Belgian media.

Bertens, 28, said earlier this year in a column for the BBC that "although I never really enjoyed watching tennis when I was young, Kim Clijsters was my role model".

"I think it would be nice if I could play against her one day. I don't know how I'd feel if that happened, but of course I'd want to beat her," the Dutch player continued.

Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, has not competed on Tour since the 2012 US Open.

She retired for the first time in May 2007 and returned in August 2009 after the birth of her first child Jada.

She went on to reclaim the number one ranking and win three more majors. Since retiring for a second time she has had sons, Jack and Blake.

She had initially scheduled her comeback for January to compete in the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, which she won in 2011.

But a knee injury forced her to change plans. She said that her first tournament would be in Monterrey, Mexico in March before bringing the date forward to the hard-court tournament in Dubai.

"There have been a few bumps but looking forward to returning to the match court," she tweeted.

She told Belgian media this week that "things were going well in training" but added "I need matches the most".

The tennis world in general has welcomed Clijsters' return, even though in Belgium, some people are questioning her ability to return to the top level.

Related Topics

Tennis World Dubai Young Nice Monterrey Belgium Mexico January March May August Australian Open Family Media Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

Chief Minister directs Sindh BoR to submit report ..

2 minutes ago

Three bogies of Awam express detached near Nawabsh ..

2 minutes ago

Shaukat Yousafzai urges masses to support polio er ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special D ..

7 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

7 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.