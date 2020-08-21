UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clijsters In US Open Setback After New York Injury Pull-out

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:38 PM

Clijsters in US Open setback after New York injury pull-out

Kim Clijsters suffered a US Open setback on Friday when she withdrew from the warm-up Western and Southern Open with an abdominal injury, just 10 days before the Grand Slam event gets underway

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Kim Clijsters suffered a US Open setback on Friday when she withdrew from the warm-up Western and Southern Open with an abdominal injury, just 10 days before the Grand Slam event gets underway.

The 37-year-old, a three-time US Open champion, had been granted a wild card into the tournament.

It is usually staged in Cincinnati but has been moved to the bio-secure Billie Jean King Tennis Centre in New York -- also the site of the US Open -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have great memories from playing in Cincinnati and was looking forward to being a part of the event this year," said the Belgian star, a four-time major winner and former world number one.

"It's disappointing to have to withdraw but after discussions with medical and my team, I need a little more recovery time.

"I'm grateful to be able to stay in the 'bubble' and continue to prepare with my team here at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center." Clijsters already has a wild card for the US Open which starts on August 31.

She famously won the 2009 women's singles title -- also as a wild card -- after returning from an initial retirement, during which she became a mother.

The three-time US Open champion (2005, 2009-10), who came out of a more than seven-year retirement earlier in 2020, will be playing the US Open for the first time since she stepped away from the game following the 2012 tournament.

Clijsters was also Australian Open winner in 2011, is currently unranked.

Related Topics

Tennis World Cincinnati New York SITE August Women 2020 Australian Open Event From US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

26 minutes ago

Kidnapped Mali opposition chief Cisse has written ..

1 second ago

Crowley and Battaash dig deep to land Nunthorpe

2 seconds ago

Bayern insist on opening new Bundesliga season

6 seconds ago

Lebanon judge issues 2 new arrest warrants over Be ..

2 minutes ago

Russian medics agree to Navalny evacuation: hospit ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.