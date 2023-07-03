Open Menu

Climber Asif Bhatti Stranded At Nanga Parbat Due To Snow Blindness

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's climber Asif Bhatti, who had proceeded for final summit push of the treacherous Nanga Parbat (8,126m) mountain was stranded with snow blindness, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Monday.

"Asif is stuck at camp 4 with snow blindness at altitude 7,500-metre to 8,000-metre. He needs help," ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri told APP.

According to Haidri, a number of outfits were attempting the peak and some of their members had conveyed the message that Asif was suffering from snow blindness.

"A helicopter will be needed to pick him up but for that he will have to come down to around 6,000-metre to 6,500-metre," he added.

Asif along with renowned Pakistani mountaineer Lt Col (R) Dr Jabbar Bhatti, Dr Naveed, Saad Muhammad and Faheem Pasha had departed for the expedition a few days back. "His other team members have not yet begun their final summit push," Haidri said.

With a death probability of 21%, Nanga Parbat continues to claim its place among the top five most dangerous mountains in the world. Till now 85 of the climbers have died while attempting it.

