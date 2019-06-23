UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clinical, Ruthless Brazil Please Coach Tite

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Clinical, ruthless Brazil please coach Tite

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Brazil coach Tite praised his team's effectiveness as the hosts stormed into the Copa America quarter-finals as Group A winners following Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Peru.

Brazil had been jeered by their own fans in their opening two pool matches -- a 3-0 win over Bolivia and 0-0 draw with Venezuela -- but it was all cheers in Sao Paulo as they secured top spot.

"We were creative, precise, clinical and effective," enthused Tite.

"It was one of the best" matches during his reign in terms of keeping the ball and getting in behind the defence, he added.

And he recognized that it was the Selecao's fast start that made the difference, taking the lead after just 12 minutes through Casemiro.

"Since we scored in the first half we had to maintain that tempo," he said. "We kept the same attitude and we were still creating chances in the 47th minute of the second half." The game was over as a contest by half time after further goals from Roberto Firmino and Everton.

A Dani Alves strike early in the second half piled more misery on Peru and even after Willian scored in the last minute, Gabriel Jesus won a stoppage time penalty.

Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made amends for giving it away by saving Jesus's spot-kick.

"We carried on creating chances even at 5-0," said assistant coach Cleber Xavier.

Captain Alves said Brazil improved in every match during the pool stage.

"We're improving: from the first to the second, to the third match," said the Paris Saint-Germain full-back.

The manner of victory also allowed Brazil to get back in the good books of a notoriously demanding public.

They were jeered at half-time against Bolivia in a match they went on to win 3-0. And the boo-boys were back for their goalless stalemate with Venezuela.

"When you manage to score a goal, it calms you down and gives you continuity for the rest of the match," said Alves.

"And when the goal doesn't come, it seems to create anxiety." For Peru, they now face a tense wait to find out if they will make it into the knock-out stages.

Venezuela leapfrogged them with a 3-1 win over Bolivia and Peru are now hoping to finish as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Jefferson Farfan said "it was one of the toughest" matches of his life, but worse still for goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, whose horror gaffe cost Peru the second goal.

He was also partially at fault for the first and third and gave away the late penalty.

"The whole team spoke with Gallese, he's calm, he has everyone's support," said Farfan.

"Obviously we all made mistakes. Everyone played badly today."

Related Topics

Sao Paulo Same Lead Brazil Bolivia Peru Venezuela National University All From Best Top PSG Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

8 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

8 hours ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

9 hours ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Eli ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.