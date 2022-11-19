Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

The clip has shown them together at the set of their upcoming program "The Mirza-Malik show

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) Amid rumors of divorce, former Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik and Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza are seen together in a clip of their upcoming "The Mirza-Malik show".

The clip has gone viral on the social media.

The development has taken place after Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik reportedly parted ways. But the couple have not broken silence over the matter.

The fans and followers eagerly wait for the couple to clear the air.

However, Some of fans are relaxed to see Sania and Shoaib together, wishing for everything to be fine between the couple.

The other fans, however, responded critically, saying the rumours were a publicity stunt to promote their show.

Earlier, Shoaib took to his social media accounts and wished Sania on her 36th birthday, with a cute throwback photo of them enjoying a blissful moment in each other's proximity.

However, Sania gave no response, which added fuel to the rumours as she neither liked nor commented on the post.

The couple got married in 2010 and they have a son Azaan Mirza Malik.