Clive Lloyd calls for West Indies tons to match talent after World Cup woe

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Clive Lloyd has called on the current crop of West Indies cricketers to add application to their talent after a disappointing World Cup campaign so far.

The West Indies have won just one of their opening six games in England and look almost certain to miss out on the semi-finals.

"West Indies could be one of the best teams around -- they have the talent," Lloyd said in a column for the International cricket Council.

"Had the West Indies batsmen turned some of those 50s, 60s and 70s, 80s into hundreds they would have been in a better position in the points standing.

"As for the bowlers, with a better understanding of the English conditions and better homework done on the opposing players, they could have performed much better." Carlos Brathwaite smashed 101 from 82 balls, but was caught in the deep when attempting to hit a six to win the game in an agonising defeat to New Zealand on Saturday.

And Lloyd, who captained the West Indies to World Cup glory in 1975 and 1979, believes the side need to show more patience at key points in matches.

"They weren't outplayed in at least three of their games that they lost (New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh), it's just that they're not putting the clinical finishing touches necessary to win games," he said.

"Ultimately, the difference has been that the West Indies just aren't settling in and making big scores.

"Everyone in this tournament is making hundreds, but it says a lot that Carlos is the only West Indies player so far to do so.

"We have the talent -- it's just a case of pushing on and batting long."