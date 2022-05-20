UrduPoint.com

Closing Birdie Gives Thomas One-stroke PGA Lead Over McIlroy

Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

Justin Thomas battled through blustery conditions to seize the early lead in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship as 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy prepared to challenge daunting Southern Hills

Tulsa, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Justin Thomas battled through blustery conditions to seize the early lead in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship as 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy prepared to challenge daunting Southern Hills.

Ninth-ranked Thomas, the 2017 PGA champion, sank a nine-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole, his final hole of the day, to shoot a second consecutive three-under par 67 and swipe the outright lead in the clubhouse on six-under 134.

The 29-year-old American grinded through brisk winds Friday with gusts above 40 mph, opening and closing with birdies and adding two more on par-5 holes against a lone bogey.

Four-time major winner McIlroy fired a 65 on Thursday to seize a one-shot lead over Americans Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge and all three were set for an afternoon start.

McIlroy, chasing his first major title since the 2014 PGA, fired his best opening round at a major since a 65 at the 2011 US Open at Congressional on the way to his first major title.

Back-nine starter Thomas rolled in a six-foot birdie putt at the 10th and followed at 13 by dropping his approach inside four feet of the cup and sinking the putt.

Thomas found a bunker and made bogey at the par-3 14th then made eight pars before sinking a 23-foot birdie putt at the par-5 fifth, setting the stage for his closing glory.

Winds were predicted to decrease as McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, trying to complete a career Grand Slam, took to the course.

Woods, in his second event of a comeback from severe leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash, struggled to an opening 74 and said his surgically repaired right leg was hurting.

The 15-time major winner placed 47th in his return in April's Masters, where he said just walking 72 holes was an achievement.

But with a projected cut at 4-over, the 46-year-old star was in jeopardy of not reaching the weekend at Southern Hills.

The world's three top-ranked golfers were grouped in a major for the first time since the 2013 US Open but all were struggling over par after a 10th-tee start.

Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who has won four of his past eight starts, was on 4-over with one hole to play.

Third-ranked US compatriot Collin Morikawa, the reigning British Open champion, was at 3-over.

Spain's second-ranked Jon Rahm, the reigning US Open champion from Spain who could return to number one with a victory, was on 2-over.

Related Topics

World Car Lead Spain Tiger Woods Cuban Peso February April 2017 Event All From Best US Open

Recent Stories

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

37 seconds ago
 US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Al ..

US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Allies in Weeks Ahead - State De ..

38 seconds ago
 Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

4 minutes ago
 Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for ..

Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for fresh election; Islamabad Marc ..

4 minutes ago
 4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeo ..

4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeon at Liaquat University Hospit ..

4 minutes ago
 Additional Chief Secretary inspects secretariat pr ..

Additional Chief Secretary inspects secretariat project

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.