Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 02:29 PM
Mr. Innam ul Haq Malik of Rawalpindi Golf club won the coveted title of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield 2024
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Mr. Innam ul Haq Malik of Rawalpindi Golf club won the coveted title of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield 2024. Closing and Prize Distribution Ceremony of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield 2024 was held at the scenic Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, Lahore. Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as Chief Guest.
Earlier, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood. The Chief Guest while congratulating the prize winners for their well-earned success also appreciated the high standard of golf displayed by them.
He also lauded the management and appreciated the consistent support from sponsors, management of club and media fraternity.
Later, the Chief Guest distributed prizes among winners of all categories. The three days event was held from 4-6 Oct 24. More than 200 enthusiastic golfers from all over the country participated in Men, Ladies & Senior Amateur categories.
The Closing Ceremony was attended by sponsors and golfers of the country.
